Eight months after Life Esidimeni patient‚ Joseph Gumede‚ died in NGO Anchor Care Centre‚ his family was finally told of his death.

Daphne Ndhlovu‚ a social worker from Cullinan Care Rehabilitation Centre‚ was sent to tell the family in February‚ but Gumede had died in July 2016.

Ndhlovu testified to this at the arbitration hearings that are being held over three weeks in Johannesburg‚ to provide answers to families as to why more 141 mentally ill patients died when moved from Life Esidimeni.

Gumede had been staying in Anchor NGO‚ a makeshift home set up on the state’s Cullinan Care Rehabilitation Centre's premises in order to look after Life Esidimeni patients.

Ndhlovu didn’t know about Gumede's death‚ as she didn't work at Anchor NGO‚ but worked next door at the rehabilitation centre.

Ndhlovu told Gumede's family‚ "Please don’t kill the messenger. I was sent to deliver the message."

She told the arbitration hearing: "It was first time the family was hearing he had passed on. They were very upset."

Gumede's mother left the hearing sobbing when she heard the story.

The problems started when Cullinan Care Rehabilitation Centre received too many people from Life Esidimeni homes.

It was licenced to take 150 people‚ but there were 267 there last year‚ Ndlovu testified.