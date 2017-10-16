Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard

Hendrick Chebanga's creation is enough to make criminals stop in their tracks.

The son of a carpenter from Zimbabwe has become the talk of Dilopye village, near Hammanskraal in Gauteng, earning himself the alias "helicopter man".

Using corrugated iron sheets and other scrap, Chebanga, 30, built a replica police helicopter that at first glance so closely resembles the real thing that it's enough to send chills down the spine of hardened criminals.

"I have always been fascinated by engineering and I used to make pocket money by building toy wire cars for my friends. My dream was to study engineering but my parents did not have money so I packed my bags and headed for South Africa after matriculating in 2005," said Chebanga.

He then started building and selling toy cars using corrugated iron, which enabled him to survive, but his dreams were too big for toys so he started designing a helicopter.