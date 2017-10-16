Seven Life Esidimeni patients people died at Mosego Home in Krugersdorp on the West Rand‚ but the NGO‚ consisting of a row of houses‚ remains open after the health ombudsman ordered it closed.

Gauteng health acting head of department Dr Ernest Kenoshi testified during a family arbitration hearing on Friday that the NGO was one of six homes that are still open.

When ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba released his report on the Life Esidimeni saga‚ he said that various homes must be closed "immediately as their continuity poses high risk".

TimesLIVE visited Mosego home - it has no sign or identification - and is a row of residential houses. No patients could be seen sitting in the garden on Sunday.

A security guard and nurse said they could not speak to the media and barred a reporter from entering the home.

In his report on the Life Esidimeni saga‚ ombudsman professor Makgoba Malegapuru noted that Mosego directors knew the facility did not have capacity for mentally ill patients but took them anyway.