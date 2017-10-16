'No big bangs for Diwali'

The SA Hindu Maha Sabha has remained steadfast on the ban of big bangs and has urged Hindus not to touch thunderous fireworks during Diwali.

Hindus throughout the world will observe the festival of lights from Wednesday.

Ashwin Trikamjee, head of the organisation that governs Hindus, said yesterday: "The Maha Sabha has, for the past three years, appealed to the community to exercise restraint when it comes to the use of fireworks. We have always called for a ban on big bangs and we persist with that approach.

"We have asked people to report to us fireworks stockists that sell big bangs so we can notify the authorities. It is illegal."

The city of Durban urged those observing Diwali to use fireworks responsibly.

According to the city, low-hazard fireworks such as fountains, lawn lights and sparkles can be lit in homes.

Air bombs, supersonic bangs, sound shells and screeches are prohibited, said Steve Middleton, acting head of the metro police.

Robert Mulaudzi, spokesman for Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services, said anyone using fireworks illegally in public will incur a fine of R1500.

"Displays can be held between 7pm and 10pm. A R1500 fine will be incurred if a person is found letting off fireworks outside these times."