Susan Rohde sustained a large bruise on her right leg when she fell onto a dumbbell after attempting a handstand‚ according to her sister.

Khan testified in the Cape Town High Court last week that Susan had several bruises and injuries on her body‚ which indicated a history of abuse.

However‚ a statement by Susan's mother Diane Holmes‚ presented to Khan by state prosecutor Louis Van Niekerk‚ indicated that both she and her daughter had "very thin skin" and bruised easily. Rohde's defence team‚ in court documents‚ indicated that some of her injuries were the result of an altercation between the couple and a gym injury.

Van Niekerk also read out a statement made by her sister‚ Angela Norton‚ which said that Susan told her about the bruise on her upper right thigh – and that it was the result of her having fallen on a dumbbell days before she was murdered‚ and that Susan was known to do handstands. These have led Khan to entertain the idea that she may not have been abused after all.

