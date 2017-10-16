The South African Weather Service has warned of high temperatures on Monday in the northern parts of the country.

Lephalale and Phalaborwa will be the hottest‚ with a maximum temperature of 37°C.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said a fire warning has been issued for Gauteng‚ North West‚ Free State‚ Mpumalanga‚ Limpopo‚ and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape‚ where dry‚ hot conditions and strong winds are expected.

“Wind speed is estimated to be 25-30km/h and‚ as a result‚ we have issued a warning of possible runaway fires‚” said Bulo.

Mbombela will have a maximum of 33°C‚ Skukuza 35°C‚ Phalaborwa 36°C‚ Lephalale and Phalaborwa 37°C.

Pretoria is expected to reach 32°C and Johannesburg 30°C.

“The Northern Cape will not have too high temperatures but they will have strong winds‚” Bulo said.

The southern parts of the country will be cooler. Rain is expected in the Western and Eastern Cape‚ with a cold front making its way to the south-eastern parts of the country on Monday.

“Another cold front is approaching from the west. It will be cool to cold in the south‚ with a 60% chance of showers for Monday‚” Bulo said.