South Africa

Scholar patroller arrested for allegedly raping pupil

16 October 2017 - 20:09 By Timeslive
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A scholar patroller at a Tshwane school has been arrested for allegedly raping a Grade 12 pupil the Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed.

The incident allegedly occurred at a school function at Bronkhorstpruit on September 30.

“It is alleged that‚ the perpetrator took advantage of the victim who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol which was reportedly brought by three boys at the school function. It was reported that the girl learner went missing and was found by an educator busy indulging in sexual activities‚” the department said in a statement.

It said the principal and a parent were initially turned away by the Mamelodi Police Station‚ on October 10 and only opened a case on October 11 (case no. 209/10/2017) and transferred the case docket to Bronkhorstspruit Police Station.

“The perpetrator was subsequently arrested on Monday‚ 16 October 2017 and will appear [in court] on 18 October 2017‚” the department said. Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi met with the school’s management team on Monday to investigate circumstances surrounding the matter.

The department said it would provide the necessary support and counselling to all learners affected by this unfortunate incident.

