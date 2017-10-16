Schoolboys face rap for EFF T-shirts

A mother says it was just a bit of schoolboy fun that set off the furore that has engulfed one of South Africa's oldest schools.

Maritzburg College, a public school for boys, is to discipline three pupils for posing in school uniform for a picture in which they are shown holding T-shirts with pro-EFF slogans.

The picture, which went viral, has raised questions about racism, freedom of expression and what old boy Kevin Pietersen, the former England cricketer, described as "total disrespect for a once-great school".

The mother of one of the boys said on Sunday that her son had been at the school for five years and had never been in trouble.

She got a telephone call from the school late on Friday saying that her son was in trouble.

"I was told he posted a picture on social media. They then sent me the six counts he is accused of. I was told that my son needs to report to school on Monday. I said no. I am the mother, I will be coming."