Damage to public buildings as a result of the storms and floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week is estimated at R16-million‚ minister of public works Nkosinathi Nhleko said on Monday.

“While the final cost is being quantified to inform the final assessment‚ repairs at some of the 30 properties in KwaZulu-Natal‚ i.e. 17 state-owned facilities occupied by South African Police Service‚ Departments of Labour‚ Justice and Defence as well as 13 leased facilities has commenced‚” Nhleko said in a statement.

Nhleko confirmed that repairs to the South Gauteng High Court and Krugersdorp Home Affairs in Gauteng which were minimum had already been attended to.