A Wits University graduate on Monday recalled how a group of students dared a 19-year-old fellow student to jump‚ before she committed suicide at the weekend.

The student died on Saturday night‚ after jumping from the sixth floor of a Braamfontein building.

“I was walking in at around 9pm and I saw a group of students outside South Point. Some of them were shouting ‘jump’‚ while others tried to convince her not to jump‚” said the student‚ who did not want to be named.

“I looked up and noticed somebody standing on the balcony and facing an apartment.

“People kept shouting. She was speaking with the guys who were inside the flat – including her friends‚ boyfriend and a security guard.”