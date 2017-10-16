After the court ruling that set aside the City of Tshwane’s smart meter contract‚ the country’s capital is now consulting its departments on the implementation of the technology.

“It is a widely known fact that the smart meters contract offered little value for money to electricity consumers or the city‚ and that it placed a massive financial strain on the city’s revenue stream‚” the City of Tshwane said in a statement on Monday.

“We do‚ however‚ have to consider the impact of our decision‚ and we have contingency plans in place‚ depending on our submission and the court’s subsequent decision. To this end‚ we have already established an internal task team of stakeholder departments to identify risks and opportunities‚ which will guide and inform our submission to the High Court.”

On Friday‚ a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court overturned every aspect of the smart meter roll-out and implementation agreement between the city and PEU/TUMS‚ calling it “constitutionally invalid”.

The contract‚ meant to give Tshwane better credit control‚ started in October 2013.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga‚ who assumed office in August last year‚ said that initially Tshwane paid PEU 19.5c for every rand of electricity which ran through its around 13‚000 meters‚ noting that it was meant to install many more of these meters.

When legal action alleging irregularities in the tender process was mounted‚ he said‚ Tshwane’s previous ANC administration concluded a termination agreement‚ in terms of which Tshwane would pay R950-million as a termination fee to the PEU subsidiary TUMS.

Last year‚ TimesLIVE reported that business lobby group AfriBusiness had applied to the High Court in Pretoria to have the contract set aside on the grounds that it was irregular. In July last year‚ the organisation succeeded in getting the court to stop the city from paying the R950-million‚ which was placed in an escrow account until the second part of its application – to have the contract set aside – was heard by the court.

In November‚ the city under Msimanga's administration filed a concession affidavit with the court‚ saying that the contract was unaffordable‚ irregular‚ irrational and should be declared unlawful and set aside.

The city said it wants to protect its consumers‚ despite the termination of the contract.

“Whichever way the city’s decision goes‚ it will be made to minimise the impact on the 13‚000 consumers who already have smart meters‚ to ensure that any transitional arrangements are made with zero interruption‚ and to safeguard the city’s revenue stream‚” the city said.