Police rescue technicians pulled the decomposing body of a man from the Umbogintwini River near KwaMakhutha‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday‚ as the death toll from last week’s storm continues to mount.

SAPS Search and Rescue Unit members were called to the scene near a low-lying foot bridge‚ after part of the man's torso was seen by someone crossing the river. The man’s body was buried in thick mud‚ and had to be carefully extracted from the river.

It is understood that the man had been crossing a stream last week‚ when he was swept away by fast-moving water. The site of his disappearance was nearly 3km upriver.

Meanwhile‚ an Umlazi woman has spent every cent she has in the search for her daughter‚ who was swept away by flash flooding in the south Durban township one week ago.