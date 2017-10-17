Bleating neighbours turn boy's treat into a nightmare

A young Cape Town boy's dream of having a party with a petting zoo turned into a nightmare on Saturday when some residents mistakenly thought a bleating dwarf goat tied to a tree was being slaughtered.

Believing some kind of macabre ritual was taking place in the Woodstock park, a woman took to social media to raise the alarm.

"Did call SPCA but scared. Drove away but I am hysterical,'' Megan Furniss wrote on Facebook.

Jennifer Bradley agreed the goat was slain in the park: "I am sure that goat was slaughtered," she posted.

Both the SPCA and the police were called.