Cape mortuary backlog causing further anguish for grieving families

“The Western Cape has been persistently labelled as one of the most violent provinces in the world and yet provincial government remained under-resourced. Alternative solutions must be sought.”

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said she would raise the issue at the provincial legislature on Wednesday and request assistance with regards to staff and equipment.

Raban's mother-in-law‚ Zainub Ebrahim‚ said: “He was on his way to Mosque for the last prayer of the day. This past week has been very traumatic for us. His wife was traumatised by the wait. At the end we had to accept the wait because there was nothing we could do about it” said Ebrahim.

The father of three was finally buried on Monday. He was allegedly ambushed and shot in the head.

Ebrahim said her friend suffered a similar fate. The body of their deceased family member was released nine days later.

“Never in my life was it like this that people had to wait so long for the bodies‚'' she said.