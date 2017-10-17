Cape mortuary backlog must be addressed: Muslim Judicial Council
The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa (MJC) has called for a solution to end delays in post-mortem examinations‚ which have caused a backlog at state mortuaries in the Western Cape.
Muslim bodies have traditionally been prioritised – although this is an unwritten policy – so that burials can be done as soon as possible‚ in line with Muslim tradition.
But a spike in unnatural deaths‚ combined with understaffing and a shortage of equipment‚ has resulted in delays‚ prompting a decision by health authorities to perform autopsies in chronological order.
The MJC called an urgent meeting with the provincial health department on Monday‚ after being told that Muslim families in Cape Town were anxiously waiting for the bodies of loved ones.
Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and the head of the Western Cape Health Department‚ Dr Beth Engelbrecht‚ were asked at the meeting to set aside the decision to complete autopsies in chronological order.
"But the department said it is plagued by a heavy caseload‚ is understaffed and under-resourced – and cannot commit to a date when further Muslim bodies will be released‚" said a statement by the MJC.
Cape Town's Forensic Pathology Service said last week that they were experiencing a heavy caseload‚ partially due to a spike in the number of unnatural deaths that required further investigation.
MJC chairman of the Muslim Cemetery Board‚ Shaykh Riad Fataar‚ said: "I understand the morgue is backlogged and under significant strain due to the ongoing violence in this community. We understand and acknowledge this‚ but this has been a chronic problem for which the planning and resourcing have been inadequate.
"The Western Cape has been persistently labelled one of the most violent provinces in the world‚ yet provincial government remains under-resourced. Alternative solutions must be sought."
Mbombo said she would raise the issue at the provincial legislature on Wednesday and request assistance in increasing staff and equipment.
The Jewish Board of Deputies said on Tuesday that they had not been adversely affected by the delays. As in Muslim religious practices‚ people of the Jewish faith need to be buried as soon as possible.
Spokesperson for the Jewish Board of Deputies Liza-Jane Saban said that the four burials they have had in recent weeks were not affected by the backlog.
"The mortuaries are generally respectful of Jewish customs and laws‚ like those of Muslims‚ where burials need to take place as soon after death as possible. On the rare occasion that there should be an issue‚ the family rabbi along with the Chevra Kadisha (Jewish Burial Society)‚ who take charge of a body at death‚ will usually proactively approach the relevant people at the mortuary to release the body for the funeral‚" said Saban.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE