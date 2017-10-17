The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa (MJC) has called for a solution to end delays in post-mortem examinations‚ which have caused a backlog at state mortuaries in the Western Cape.

Muslim bodies have traditionally been prioritised – although this is an unwritten policy – so that burials can be done as soon as possible‚ in line with Muslim tradition.

But a spike in unnatural deaths‚ combined with understaffing and a shortage of equipment‚ has resulted in delays‚ prompting a decision by health authorities to perform autopsies in chronological order.

The MJC called an urgent meeting with the provincial health department on Monday‚ after being told that Muslim families in Cape Town were anxiously waiting for the bodies of loved ones.