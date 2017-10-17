Charges on ice for three 'EFF' boys

Charges against three pupils whose social media tweet caused a furore at one of the country's oldest schools have been put on hold, pending an education department probe into racism.

The parents of three Maritzburg College pupils were informed last week that their sons were facing disciplinary charges regarding a picture posted on social media in which the three posed in school uniform holding T-shirts with the words: "EFF our last hope of getting our land back", written on them.

The post sparked a huge outcry, with the EFF vowing to take action against the school for charging the three.