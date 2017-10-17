Diet genocide? 'No, Noakes!'

Controversial scientist and Banting diet champion Tim Noakes finds himself at the centre of a new storm after tweeting that the traditional food pyramid was tantamount to genocide.

Noakes was critical of common dietary guidelines saying they will be "remembered in history as a genocide".

Low-carbohydrate advocates, including Noakes and his colleagues, have long blamed dietary guidelines for the growing number of people suffering from obesity or diabetes worldwide.

Most national dietary guidelines promote eating large amounts of fruit and vegetables, low amounts of saturated fat, moderate amounts of meat and many servings of carbohydrates.

The guidelines that Noakes referred to as "akin to genocide" promote a daily eight glasses of water, three to four servings of fruit, six to 11 servings of unrefined carbohydrates, two to three servings of dairy and minimum use of fats.