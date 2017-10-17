A group of poor fishermen from Port Nolloth were turned away empty handed after travelling 700km to consult the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries in Cape Town – only to be bundled onto the bus back home.

Not only did the trip cost them more than R6‚000 – a large sum for the subsistence fishermen – but they did not even make it through the door of DAFF's foreshore head office.

"They said they can't tell us anything‚" said the group’s spokesman‚ Walter Steenkamp.

The fishermen had hoped to draw attention to their plight: they are stranded due to a delay in government's long-awaited small-scale fishing implementation plan. Despite favourable crayfish-catching conditions along the west coast‚ they are currently not allowed to go fishing – because government has yet to publicly announce the final list of small-scale rights holders.