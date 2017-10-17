Students and workers from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) are planning a mass meeting outside the university’s Cape Town campus on Tuesday.

Last week activities on all the university’s campuses were suspended indefinitely after more than a month of disruptions‚ student protests‚ arson attacks and clashes with police and private security.

Student leader Tammeryn Links said the agenda on Tuesday would include the financial exclusion of students‚ in-sourcing of workers and the militarisation of campuses.

The gathering comes as parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is set to discuss the issues at the university on Tuesday.

“We have spoken to the Chairperson of SCOPA Thembi Godi‚ and [on Tuesday] he will be raising a motion on the discussions that were held with students and workers‚” Links said in a statement.

“Before the Portfolio Committee meeting CPUT Students and workers will be having a mass meeting to address issues and current developments on campus and to give our side of the story.”