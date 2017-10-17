Future South Africa has welcomed the statement from management consultancy McKinsey acknowledging its role in the malfeasance at Eskom.

However‚ it said this came a little too late.

In its statement issued earlier on Tuesday‚ McKinsey said its findings from its internal investigation were that it had never served the Gupta family nor any companies publicly linked to the Gupta family.

McKinsey said it never had a contract or supplier development partnership with Trillian‚ although it did work alongside Trillian for several months at Eskom.

It said McKinsey had never made payments directly or indirectly to secure contracts‚ nor had it aided others in doing so. McKinsey also said it did not introduce Trillian to Eskom nor vice versa.

It also said it had not made payments to Trillian.