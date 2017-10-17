South Africa

'My husband died a hero': Murder ends teen's birthday party

Husband shot dead by intruders on smallholding as wife runs for their firearm

17 October 2017 - 06:46 By FARREN COLLINS
Joanne and Mark Fagan
Joanne and Mark Fagan
Image: Supplied by Rowan Philp

As Joanne Fagan desperately tried to get their firearm from the family safe, she heard two shots. One was intended for her 14-year-old daughter, the other for her husband, Mark.

Her daughter survived but when Joanne rolled her husband over, blood flowed from his chest. Mark, known as Farmer Mark, died a hero, said Joanne.

Earlier on Friday their smallholding near Philadelphia in Cape Town was a scene of celebration. It was their daughter's friend's birthday and the Fagans hosted the party.

When Joanne, 51, and Mark, 46, went to bed, the girls were still up. The couple woke up to their screams. A group of men had broken into the house.

"My daughter and one of her friends went to the braai room [on the porch] outside the house," Fagan said.

Nightclub shooting: A father's heartbreak

Police are still investigating the shooting at a popular nightclub in Stellenbosch that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday morning.
News
3 hours ago

"There they were attacked by two men. Two others stormed the house and grabbed some of the girls.

"My husband and I came running when we heard the screams. He started punching [the men] to get them off the girls and shoved them up the passage while I went for our gun."

Fagan said she then heard two shots and came outside to find her husband lying face down on the porch.

"I didn't think he was fatally shot because he looked perfect. His shirt was white and there was no exit wound and no blood. But as I rolled him over, I saw there was blood coming out of his [chest]."

Mark had been shot in the heart and his attackers fled. The other shot was aimed at their daughter who was trying to protect her friend.

Fagan said: "I feel like a robot. I'm dressed but I don't know how I got dressed. I'm numb."

READ MORE

Rohde murder: bruises caused by handstand‚ not abuse‚ court hears

Susan Rohde sustained a large bruise on her right leg when she fell onto a dumbbell after attempting a handstand‚ according to her sister.
News
20 hours ago

Majakaneng murder accused denied bail

Magistrate Jethro Mosime on Friday rubbished rumours that Tebogo Ndlovu‚ who was allegedly shot while stealing oranges on a farm in Mooinooi on ...
News
17 days ago

Mother killed in shovel attack at party

A couple’s argument ended tragically when a mother was beaten to death with a shovel on a farm in the Cape Winelands.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cape Town commuters risk their lives by 'train surfing' South Africa
  2. Pupil suspended after allegedly raping a fellow learner South Africa
  3. 'My husband died a hero': Murder ends teen's birthday party South Africa
  4. Your phone IS making you stupid‚ say academics Sci-Tech
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
Wildfires kill at least 35 in Portugal and Spain
X