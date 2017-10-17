'My husband died a hero': Murder ends teen's birthday party

As Joanne Fagan desperately tried to get their firearm from the family safe, she heard two shots. One was intended for her 14-year-old daughter, the other for her husband, Mark.

Her daughter survived but when Joanne rolled her husband over, blood flowed from his chest. Mark, known as Farmer Mark, died a hero, said Joanne.

Earlier on Friday their smallholding near Philadelphia in Cape Town was a scene of celebration. It was their daughter's friend's birthday and the Fagans hosted the party.

When Joanne, 51, and Mark, 46, went to bed, the girls were still up. The couple woke up to their screams. A group of men had broken into the house.

"My daughter and one of her friends went to the braai room [on the porch] outside the house," Fagan said.