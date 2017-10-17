Newly appointed SABC chairman Bongumusa Makhathini must resign immediately from his position as chair of first lady Bongi Ngema-Zuma’s foundation or he will be seen as “massively compromised”.

This is according to William Bird of Media Monitoring Africa‚ who expressed relief that President Jacob Zuma had finally appointed the board of the state broadcaster.

Bird said Media Monitoring Africa had been in the process of launching a High Court application to compel the president to appoint the board. The application would have been heard on Tuesday next week. However‚ it has now been abandoned. “Obviously we are delighted. That said‚ the fact that we are relieved that the right thing has been done shouldn’t distract that it has now been three weeks that the SABC has been without a board‚ which means it took him [Zuma] six weeks to make the decision‚” he said.

“As much as we welcome with great relief this decision‚ it’s three weeks too late.”

Bird expressed concern over Makhathini’s link to the Ngema-Zuma Foundation‚ which is a non-profit focusing on diabetes awareness.

“He needs to resign that position immediately‚ otherwise he will be seen as massively compromised. This is the best chance to restore the credibility of the public broadcaster. Therefore he must resign‚ otherwise it will almost be like setting them up to fail‚” he said.

During board interviews in parliament‚ DA MP Gavin Davis had asked Makhathini whether he would be prepared to resign from the foundation should he make it to the board.

Makhathini responded by saying that his career in the corporate sector had taught him that whenever there is potential of conflict of interest “you’ve got to take steps to mitigate that”.