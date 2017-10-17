Ethel Ncube‚ owner of the Precious Angels NGO in which 23 mentally ill adults died‚ has finally admitted that she shouldn’t have taken 58 adults into her care.

Of the more than 118 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients who died between June 2016 and February this year‚ the highest number of people died at Precious Angels.

Advocate Nontlantla Yina asked her: "Do you think you should have taken these patients?" Ncube answered: "No. My capacity is children."

Ncube‚ 34‚ runs a day-care for disabled and intellectually impaired children‚ as she has a disabled child. She testified that she has no qualification in caring for adults or sick people. She started studying accounting‚ didn’t finish‚ and has received a certificate in early childhood education.

Yet the Gauteng department of health placed 58 elderly‚ frail and mentally ill people in her care.