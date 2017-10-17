A Grade 10 pupil from a Benoni high school‚ who allegedly raped a fellow learner‚ has been suspended‚ the education department said.

The Gauteng education department said the boy has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

“[The] victim [will] be placed in another school and supported with all study material.”

The department said it would also investigate allegations that the pupil allegedly raped two other learners at the same school.

The Grade 8 pupil had allegedly been raped by the Grade 10 boy at a school farewell function on Saturday.

“It is alleged that learners organised a farewell function outside the schooling environment‚ at a park in Benoni. The victim (Grade 8)‚ who was under the influence of alcohol‚ was offered a toilet by the boy learner (Grade 10) who resides next to the said park. Subsequently‚ the boy allegedly raped the girl learner‚” the department said in a statement.

The department said a case had been opened at a police station and that the boy had been arrested and released into his parents’ custody.

Counselling has been provided for both learners‚ the department said.