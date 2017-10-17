South Africa

Reward for information about water thieves

17 October 2017 - 10:12 By Nashira Davids
According to a report‚ Paarl residents allegedly witnessed people in bakkies - loaded with ''water tanks'' - stealing water to sell to residents with pools in the area. File photo.
Image: iStock

Rewards are often offered for information leading to the arrest of a criminal.

Dirk Hattingh‚ a director in the Drakenstein Municipality‚ said they had received an enquiry from the Paarl Post community newspaper about water being taken from the Berg River.

In a statement to TimesLIVE‚ Hattingh said they had received an enquiry on October 11 regarding the legality of pumping water from the Krom River.

He said the theft of water may lead to arrest. "Taking water from the Berg River is not permitted. We invite residents to contact Drakenstein Municipality's law enforcement unit at 021 872 2323 with any information that could lead to the conviction of perpetrators‚'' Hattingh said.

"It is important to note that the Municipality will pay rewards to people who provide information regarding perpetrators taking water from the Berg River illegally‚ as well as transgressing water restrictions‚ arson‚ illegal dumping of building rubble and other offences.''

READ MORE:

Ticking water time bomb: Tenders for desalination plants left too late

Tenders for desalination plants for Cape Town left too late
News
7 hours ago

Can desalination save Cape Town from water crisis in nick of time?

Cape Town will have its first desalination plants working just weeks before the city's dams are expected to dry up.
News
20 hours ago

'Water profiteers' tap into Cape panic

"Hello. How much do you charge for 10,000 litres of water and how soon can you deliver?"
News
1 day ago

