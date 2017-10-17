Rewards are often offered for information leading to the arrest of a criminal.

Dirk Hattingh‚ a director in the Drakenstein Municipality‚ said they had received an enquiry from the Paarl Post community newspaper about water being taken from the Berg River.

According to the report‚ Paarl residents allegedly witnessed people in bakkies - loaded with ''water tanks'' - stealing water to sell to residents with pools in the area.

In a statement to TimesLIVE‚ Hattingh said they had received an enquiry on October 11 regarding the legality of pumping water from the Krom River.

He said the theft of water may lead to arrest. "Taking water from the Berg River is not permitted. We invite residents to contact Drakenstein Municipality's law enforcement unit at 021 872 2323 with any information that could lead to the conviction of perpetrators‚'' Hattingh said.

"It is important to note that the Municipality will pay rewards to people who provide information regarding perpetrators taking water from the Berg River illegally‚ as well as transgressing water restrictions‚ arson‚ illegal dumping of building rubble and other offences.''