South Africa

Toddler's mother clings to hope after she was swept away by Durban flood

17 October 2017 - 13:17 By Jeff Wicks & Lwandile Bhengu
Lindokuhle Kweyama is still clinging to hope that her missing daughter‚ Okuhle‚ will be found.
Lindokuhle Kweyama is still clinging to hope that her missing daughter‚ Okuhle‚ will be found.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

An Umlazi woman has spent every cent she has in search of her daughter‚ who was swept away by flash flooding in the south Durban township a week ago.

Lindokuhle Kweyama is still clinging to hope that her missing daughter‚ Okuhle‚ will be found. The toddler was washed away when the river near her crèche in Umlazi D-section overflowed during a storm that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal last Tuesday.

Okuhle was washed away when the river near her crèche in Umlazi D-section overflowed during a storm that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal last Tuesday.
Okuhle was washed away when the river near her crèche in Umlazi D-section overflowed during a storm that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal last Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

“I haven’t been sleeping. I have been going to the police station every day to seek answers since her disappearance‚” Kweyama said.

The little girl had been pulled from the rising waters and placed on an embankment by a passing schoolboy. But as the scholar returned to rescue other children from the crèche‚ the toddler was washed away by the torrent.

The search for the missing child has been scaled down but the distraught mother has not given up on the quest to find her daughter.

The storm battered the coast of KwaZulu-Natal for 12 hours and has so far claimed 15 lives.

Damage from the extreme weather is expected to run into the billions‚ with crucial state infrastructure like hospitals and schools damaged by heavy rains and driving winds.

“I haven’t been to work since Tuesday‚” Kweyama said. “I have spent all my money travelling to and from the police station.”

READ MORE:

Toddler swept away by storm: 'Her lunch wasn't touched'

When Lindokuhle Kweyama found the lunch she had packed for her 19-month-old daughter in the ruins of the informal créche where she had left her ...
News
5 days ago

Triple tragedy for KZN man who lost wife, daughter & grandchild in the floods

Cyril Maphumulo watched in silence on Thursday as the body of his three-year-old daughter, Nolwazi, was pulled from the reeds flanking the Isipingo ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Brother whose sister died in Duduzane Zuma crash speaks out South Africa
  2. Toddler's mother clings to hope after she was swept away by Durban flood South Africa
  3. Grace Mugabe in leadership race Africa
  4. A tractor of goodwill for Zulu king South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X