Tribunal judge overturns findings around Esidimeni deaths

Tribunal judge Bernard Ngoepe has overturned the health ombudsman's finding that patients died in "unlawful circumstances" at two NGOs: Masego and Takalani.

Ngoepe said there was a lack of proof as to how patients had died.

"The transfer of patients was rushed and indeed described as chaotic. There are no post-mortem reports. It is true that the environments were not ideal. But on the basis of the Ombudsman's report‚ it is not possible to conclusively say what the cause of the deaths was‚" the ruling said.

One of Ngoepe's reasons for refusing to blame NGOs for deaths is because Life Healthcare‚ which runs Life Esidimeni homes‚ "held back the medical records of the patients"‚ which he suggested was because the Gauteng department of health owed Life Healthcare money.

"It is also a valid concern for us that Esidimeni failed to provide the clinical and other data in their possession about their patients’ health‚ disease and therapy."