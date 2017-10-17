South Africa

Tribunal judge overturns findings around Esidimeni deaths

17 October 2017 - 09:58 By Katharine Child
Tribunal judge Bernard Ngoepe said there was a lack of proof as to how patients had died at two NGOs: Masego and Takalani. File photo.
Tribunal judge Bernard Ngoepe said there was a lack of proof as to how patients had died at two NGOs: Masego and Takalani. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Tribunal judge Bernard Ngoepe has overturned the health ombudsman's finding that patients died in "unlawful circumstances" at two NGOs: Masego and Takalani.

Ngoepe said there was a lack of proof as to how patients had died.

"The transfer of patients was rushed and indeed described as chaotic. There are no post-mortem reports. It is true that the environments were not ideal. But on the basis of the Ombudsman's report‚ it is not possible to conclusively say what the cause of the deaths was‚" the ruling said.

One of Ngoepe's reasons for refusing to blame NGOs for deaths is because Life Healthcare‚ which runs Life Esidimeni homes‚ "held back the medical records of the patients"‚ which he suggested was because the Gauteng department of health owed Life Healthcare money.

"It is also a valid concern for us that Esidimeni failed to provide the clinical and other data in their possession about their patients’ health‚ disease and therapy."

Life Esidimeni patient's family learnt of death eight month later

Eight months after Life Esidimeni patient‚ Joseph Gumede‚ died in NGO Anchor Care Centre‚ his family was finally told of his death.
News
22 hours ago

The ombudsman spoke of Freddie Collitz‚ who had shoe laces holding up his trousers because he was so thin‚ according to a family member.

Mariana Jamnik-Schmidt‚ whose brother died at Masego‚ had a post-mortem done and she told TimesLIVE it noted how thin he was and that his stomach had contained no food at death.

Ngoepe does not set aside the finding that all NGOs‚ including Masego and Takalani‚ gave patients a "lack of proper care" as the NGOs had failed to defend themselves against that allegation.

Ngoepe mentions the deaths at Esidimeni homes that had up to 2‚000 patients.

"While there is little disagreement that the sheer scale of deaths in the NGOs and other health facilities is unconscionable‚ there was also a number of deaths during the Esidimeni period."

His report also suggests that the Gauteng department of health has been placing patients in NGOs for years.

"It is worth noting that they have been 'deinstitutionalising' thousands of patients from organisations like Esidimeni. The overall project is rightly known as 'The Deinstitutionalising Project'‚ wherein patients were discharged daily during their routine care."

NGO where Life Esidimeni patients died still open‚ despite call to close it

Seven Life Esidimeni patients people died at Mosego Home in Krugersdorp on the West Rand‚ but the NGO‚ consisting of a row of houses‚ remains open ...
News
1 day ago

Last week‚ health director general Precious Matsoso testified that many NGOs looking after people "were not suitable".

There are 5‚000 patients in Gauteng NGOs‚ it emerged. The SA Depression and Anxiety Group spokesman Cassey Chambers said: "We had many complaints about care at Masego home. Now that all the Life Esidimeni patients have been moved‚ who is checking on the patients left behind?"

Puseletso Jaure‚ managing director of Life Esidimeni‚ said it would not comment‚ due to the correct arbitration process‚ except to say: "At no stage has Life Esidimeni refused to provide information."

The ombudsman will not comment on the tribunal. The Gauteng department of health referred the question about placing patients in NGOs for years to the premier's office.

READ MORE:

Discipline of top officials in Esidimeni saga put on hold

The disciplinary cases of two top Gauteng Health Department officials have been put on hold pending the finalisation of their appeal against the ...
News
2 days ago

Esidimeni scandal: cold comfort for heartbroken families

Judge frustrated at lack of consequences for top officials who played a role in the deaths of 141 patients
News
2 days ago

Six shockers from Esidimeni hearings

On Day Five of the arbitration hearings into the Esidimeni tragedy the acting head of Gauteng’s Health Department‚ Ernest Kenoshi‚ testified. These ...
News
3 days ago

Esidimeni: Senior health official searched illegally converted butchery for dead patients

A butchery was converted into an illegal mortuary and a horse stable was converted into a home for mentally-ill patients who were moved from Life ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Brother whose sister died in Duduzane Zuma crash speaks out South Africa
  2. Toddler's mother clings to hope after she was swept away by Durban flood South Africa
  3. Grace Mugabe in leadership race Africa
  4. A tractor of goodwill for Zulu king South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X