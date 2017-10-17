An unexplained fire at a tourism information centre alongside the R71 highway in Tzaneen has caused damage worth more than half a million rand‚ Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

The fire happened shortly before midnight on Monday and was noticed by a security guard‚ said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"It is alleged that the security officer who was on duty at this centre noticed flames coming from the front of this building. He immediately alerted the fire brigade and police‚ who reacted swiftly – but on arrival‚ it was found that the whole building was on fire. They tried to extinguish it with no success‚" said Ngoepe.

"During this incident‚ there was no injuries or fatalities‚ but the building was totally gutted – with everything inside‚ including furniture and electrical appliances‚ [destroyed]. The damage caused is estimated at more than R500,000‚" Ngoepe added.

Police were investigating what sparked the blaze.