OR Tambo International has become infamous after a series of incidents in which heavily armed robbers followed and attacked tourists.

According to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa‚ 26 armed robberies involving tourists have been committed in South Africa between January and September. Nineteen of the robberies occurred after gunmen followed visitors from domestic airports.

Last week seven tourists‚ including an Iraqi diplomat‚ were attacked and assaulted shortly after they left the airport for their Johannesburg hotel. The attack followed the robbery of 36 Dutch tourists‚ who were held at gunpoint on their tour bus shortly after leaving the airport.

On Friday night six suspects‚ including a security guard allegedly linked to several airport robberies‚ were arrested. The guard and one of the suspects were arrested in a security vehicle tailing potential victims.

"The employment of these monitors is being done through the Expanded Public Works Programme. For the next three years Gauteng Tourism will work with the national tourism department to have safety monitors placed at all the province's tourist hot spots‚" said Gauteng Tourism spokesman Barba Gaoganediwe.

He said the idea behind the project was to help both domestic and international tourists.

"This will include providing awareness about potential issues in an area. The monitors will also assist tourists in being able to report any crimes to the police."

Gaoganediwe said all the monitors would undergo security vetting by the police and other security agencies.

He said the plan was to rally support from the private sector‚ especially in the form of sponsorship.