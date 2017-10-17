WATCH | #MeToo - SA women share stories of sexual assault, harassment
17 October 2017 - 15:07
South African women joined the #MeToo campaign, sharing their personal accounts of sexual assault and harassment.
The campaign, aimed at breaking the culture of silence around this abuse, began as a response to allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
According to Crime Stats SA there were 51,895 sexual offences in South Africa in the 2015/16 reporting year, just over 142 per day.
South Africa has long struggled with sexual violence, and our rape statistics are amongst the highest in the world.
