WATCH | #MeToo - SA women share stories of sexual assault, harassment

South African women joined the #MeToo campaign, sharing their personal accounts of sexual assault and harassment.

The campaign, aimed at breaking the culture of silence around this abuse, began as a response to allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. 

According to Crime Stats SA there were 51,895 sexual offences in South Africa in the 2015/16 reporting year, just over 142 per day.

A map showing the distribution of sexual offences across South Africa.
Image: Crime Stats SA

South Africa has long struggled with sexual violence, and our rape statistics are amongst the highest in the world. 

