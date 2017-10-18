10 things to know about airport shooting target Jerome Booysen
Gunmen caused mayhem at Cape Town International Airport early on Wednesday when they opened fire on Jerome Booysen.
Here are 10 things you should know about Booysen:
• His nickname is Donkey;
• He has been identified as the leader of the notorious Sexy Boys gang;
• He survived two previous attempts on his life this year;
• In 2012 police indicated in court that he played a part in the murder of Cyril Beeka‚ another underworld figure and executive of a courier company;
• He is the president of the Belhar Rugby Football Club;
• This year he instituted legal action against police who raided his family home in Bellville and allegedly caused damage;
• One of his business partners is Cape Town property mogul Mark Lifman‚ who was a VIP guest at President Jacob Zuma's birthday rally in 2014;
• In addition to owning several properties in Cape Town‚ he is also involved in the night-club scene;
• His brother‚ Colin Booysen‚ was shot outside his house in Belhar in 2013; and
• Seasoned lawyer Pete Mihalik has acted for Booysen in the past and is currently representing multi-millionaire Jason Rohde‚ who is on trial for murdering his wife at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch.
WATCH | Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE