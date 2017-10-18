South Africa

10 things to know about airport shooting target Jerome Booysen

18 October 2017 - 10:25 By Nashira Davids
Image: Sunday Times

Gunmen caused mayhem at Cape Town International Airport early on Wednesday when they opened fire on Jerome Booysen.

Here are 10 things you should know about Booysen:

• His nickname is Donkey;

• He has been identified as the leader of the notorious Sexy Boys gang;

• He survived two previous attempts on his life this year;

• In 2012 police indicated in court that he played a part in the murder of Cyril Beeka‚ another underworld figure and executive of a courier company;

• He is the president of the Belhar Rugby Football Club;

• This year he instituted legal action against police who raided his family home in Bellville and allegedly caused damage;

• One of his business partners is Cape Town property mogul Mark Lifman‚ who was a VIP guest at President Jacob Zuma's birthday rally in 2014;

• In addition to owning several properties in Cape Town‚ he is also involved in the night-club scene;

• His brother‚ Colin Booysen‚ was shot outside his house in Belhar in 2013; and

• Seasoned lawyer Pete Mihalik has acted for Booysen in the past and is currently representing multi-millionaire Jason Rohde‚ who is on trial for murdering his wife at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch.

