The City of Johannesburg on Wednesday inducted 1‚500 new Metro Police officers to “bolster” policing in the city.

Speaking at the induction‚ Mashaba said the city had received 38‚600 applications when it was recruiting JMPD officers.

“In fact we received many‚ many more applications‚ but some people were so eager to secure a place on this programme‚ that they applied several times‚” said Mashaba.

“You all here today are among the fortunate few the City could accommodate. Though we are heartened by the vast number of applications received‚ we clearly have a massive task ahead of us in tackling unemployment.”

Mashaba said one of the city’s nine priorities is to ensure safer communities and that the addition of 1‚500 will alleviate pressure on the formerly overstretched JMPD.

“The City of Johannesburg recognises that policing is first and foremost a national competency‚ and that our national government is responsible for the country’s safety and security‚ however‚ we acknowledge that the City has a role to play in keeping our residents safe‚” Mashaba added.

The primary function of JMPD officers is to ensure that by-laws are upheld‚ and where they encounter infringements‚ to censure the lawbreakers‚ Mashaba said.