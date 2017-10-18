Community safety MEC urges cops to get to bottom of attacks on 'gang boss'

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato wants to know why alleged crime boss Jerome Booysen was the target of yet another murder attempt on Wednesday.

Plato went to Cape Town International Airport after gunmen allegedly opened fire on Booysen at 5.15am. While police would not confirm that Booysen had been shot they said two men were hit and received medical attention.

Booysen has been shot at on two previous occasions this year. A month ago his vehicle was peppered with bullets near his home in Bellville. Plato said many tourists use the airport and the country could not afford such incidents at a national key point.

“I am glad no other people were hit in the process. My message to the provincial police commissioner is to leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this‚” said Plato.

He said he said there been “more than one hit” aimed at Booysen.

“What gives rise to things like that (murder attempts)? The police has to get to the bottom of that‚” he said.