A five-year-old Milnerton‚ Cape Town‚ boy would have received a "rockstar" welcome complete with banners‚ balloons and crowds when he arrived at Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Thursday.

But Aleem Bowman succumbed to cancer just three days before his dying wish could be fulfilled.

Aleem captured the hearts of thousands of Facebook users last week when Little Fighters Cancer Trust - which offers various types of support to children with cancer and their families throughout the country - made an urgent plea for donations to fund his wish to play with the dolphins at uShaka Marine World.

The boy‚ who was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma a year ago‚ had heard about the aquarium from a child who had been sharing his room at the Red Cross Hospital.

"Aleem was friends with another Little Fighter who lost his fight last year‚ but who‚ before he died got his greatest wish and was able to visit Durban and have a very special interaction with the dolphins at Ushaka Marine World. Aleem saw the photographs‚ and had been talking about the dolphins for months‚" the trust's project manager Mandie Erasmus said.

When Aleem became terminal prompting his oncologist to give the go-ahead for his trip to Durban‚ Erasmus fast-tracked arrangements to make his wish come true.

Facebook supporters donated cash‚ toys and gift packs to Aleem and his sister‚ Kamie.

"In the meantime an opportunity was presented for Aleem to experience his other love – the love of flying and all things do with flying‚ speed and height – by going on a chartered flight around Cape Town with his mom and sister on Friday afternoon. Unfortunately this was also not to be‚" Erasmus said.

Aleem fell ill and was rushed to Red Cross Hospital to be given platelets after which he and his family returned home.

"He was taken to hospital over the weekend and on Sunday evening he passed on as he smiled into his mommy's face. No one expected him to go so quickly. Aleem died believing that he would see the dolphins and that made his happy‚" Erasmus said.

Aleem's funeral will take place on Thursday.