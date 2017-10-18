'Gang boss' Jerome Booysen shot at Cape Town airport

Robbie Roberts‚ director of law enforcement in the City of Cape Town‚ said: “Two vehicles involved at the drop-off point. One person wounded. SAPS will be investigating.”

Roberts said the perpetrators fled the scene and were still at large.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting but the police would be looking at CCTV footage from the airport as part of their investigation‚ he said.

Last month Booysen's vehicle was peppered with bullets near his Bellville home. In May‚ Booysen was shot twice in the neck in Ravensmead.

Western Cape police referred questions to its national communications department.

Cape Town Airport tweeted: “@capetownint gunshot incident took place. No road closures and all operations are on-going. Updates will be provided.”