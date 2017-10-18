Four heavily armed men escaped with an estimated US$1-million in cash during a daring robbery at Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria.

The heist occurred moments after a light aircraft landed at the airport on Wednesday morning.

TimesLIVE has learnt that shortly after a courier had collected money from the aircraft‚ he was accosted by four men.

Gauteng police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the men pounced as their victim waited for someone to pick him up.

"The victim had just collected the money and was waiting for someone at the airport when the gunmen‚ driving a white BMW‚ drove up to him and attacked him."

He said the robbers‚ who were all armed‚ managed to escape with the money.

Dlamini said the robbers had stolen a "substantial" amount of cash‚ which was all in US dollars.

He said no arrests had been made and no one was injured in the attack.

TimesLIVE established independently that the amount stolen was estimated to be $1-million.