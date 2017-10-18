Dudu Myeni has been removed as chairperson of SAA board‚ according to reports on Wednesday night.

ENCA and Radio 702 reported that Myeni has been removed and would be replaced by JB Magwaza and that Nolitha Fakude would be deputy chairperson.

BusinessLIVE reported on Wednesday that a major board shake-up was on the cards at SAA‚ with speculation rife that the axe may fall on several key members‚ according to its sources.