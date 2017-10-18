'Not even an animal would be treated like this': sister tells of brother's death

Jaco Stolts' father’s dying wish was that his mentally challenged son would be taken care of. Now his sister Sandra De Villiers cannot come to terms with Stolts' death at the hands of a state institution.

"Not even an animal would be treated like this‚" Sandra de Villiers told the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings as she detailed how her brother died.

De Villiers was the first family witness to testify in the arbitration hearings that have been set up to answer why this tragedy occurred. Her testimony left a shocked audience in silence.

Stolts‚ who had the mental capacity of 9-year-old‚ taught his sister that money didn’t buy happiness‚ he "was happy with so little and just wanted pens and paper to draw‚" De Villiers recalled.