Press Ombudsman dismisses Gayton McKenzie's complaint against Sunday Times

The article also revealed that the two had travelled to Russia at the same time as State Security Minister David Mahlobo (now Energy Minister) and a delegation from South Africa’s Central Energy Fund to sell themselves to Russian company Rosgeo as possible BEE partners.

McKenzie denied that he had “growing” influence over Zuma and that there was a plan for Williams to join the cabinet.

The Sunday Times said the stories should be read as part of a robust political debate about a number of related matters in which McKenzie plays either a central or peripheral role.

Press Ombud Johan Retief found that both stories were attributed to sources and that the Sunday Times did not report them as facts‚ but allegations.

The stories were also in the public interest‚ Retief found.

“All this means‚ is that allegations were made (by credible sources which‚ indeed‚ does not necessarily mean that their information was correct – hence the need to report the allegations as allegations and not as fact) and that the newspaper was justified in its reportage in this regard.”