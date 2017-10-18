Raw sewage seeps into Durban Marina

“And we wonder why the nickname is Dirtbin.”

It was an email subject line that immediately attracted attention. It was sent to TimesLIVE reporters on Tuesday morning‚ accompanied by photos of raw sewage – including floating pieces of human faeces – flowing into the Durban Marina.

“The smell was horrendous‚” said Durban resident and PR consultant Sophie Thompson‚ who took the photos. “It was way worse than it usually is at that tide level. It was stomach-churning watching all the raw sewage floating down Lavender Creek… again.”

The eThekwini Municipality has warned residents to not go into the water near the Marina and Point Yacht Club because of the spillage.