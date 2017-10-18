The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse‚ Outa‚ says it is concerned that there is still continued harassment and bullying of motorists by the SA National Roads Agency Limited.

“Outa is receiving numerous calls from members of the public on a daily basis‚ informing the organisation of summonses being received due to the non-payment of e-tolls. This clearly indicates that Sanral have started to issue a new round of summonses‚ despite their acknowledgment that the e-toll scheme has failed to meet its aims and objectives of financing the freeway upgrade‚” Rudie Heyneke‚ the portfolio manager for transport at Outa‚ said on Wednesday.

“What makes matters worse is that earlier this week‚ the Pretoria High Court overturned a judgement obtained by Sanral against an e-toll defaulter. The defendant‚ Local Freight Services‚ applied for a rescission of the judgement obtained by Sanral‚ who did not oppose this application and subsequently‚ the judgement was overturned. This is a gross abuse of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time‚ when the public have to get judgements overturned that were wrongly obtained in the first place‚” he said.