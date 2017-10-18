Wednesday morning was full of woe for motorists and commuters in the southern suburbs of Cape Town.

Main Road through Wynberg was closed after a car and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision. The VW Polo then demolished four pillars holding up the canopy in front of a shop between Rockley and Langley roads.

City of Cape Town spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout said two women in the shop were slightly injured.

In another incident‚ a car and a train collided at a level crossing next to False Bay station. No one was hurt.

The level crossing‚ in Albertyn Road‚ Muizenberg‚ has been manually controlled since January‚ when a truck crashed into the crossing’s boom gate and brought down overhead wires‚ damaging the signalling system between False Bay and Kalk Bay.