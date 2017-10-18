South Africa

Shopfront demolished‚ car smashes into train in Cape Town

18 October 2017 - 08:44 By Dave Chambers
Main Road through Wynberg was closed after a car and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision on Wednesday morning.
Main Road through Wynberg was closed after a car and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision on Wednesday morning.
Image: City of Cape Town

Wednesday morning was full of woe for motorists and commuters in the southern suburbs of Cape Town.

Main Road through Wynberg was closed after a car and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision. The VW Polo then demolished four pillars holding up the canopy in front of a shop between Rockley and Langley roads.

City of Cape Town spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout said two women in the shop were slightly injured.

In another incident‚ a car and a train collided at a level crossing next to False Bay station. No one was hurt.

The level crossing‚ in Albertyn Road‚ Muizenberg‚ has been manually controlled since January‚ when a truck crashed into the crossing’s boom gate and brought down overhead wires‚ damaging the signalling system between False Bay and Kalk Bay.

READ MORE:

Brother whose sister died in Duduzane Zuma crash speaks out

“This is a miracle. This is a gift from God. Now we will finally get justice.”
News
20 hours ago

JMPD cop fighting for his life after taxi slams into him at busy intersection

A metro police officer is fighting for his life after being hit by a taxi on a busy Johannesburg intersection on Friday morning.
News
11 days ago

Pilot killed in light aircraft crash near Pretoria

A light aircraft pilot was killed when his plane crashed in the Tierpoort area near Pretoria late on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Flood of sexual harassment claims seen boosting efforts to outlaw sextortion World
  2. Suspect arrested in connection with Ogies informal settlement shooting South Africa
  3. Western Cape has most pipes pumping waste into the sea Sci-Tech
  4. China's Xi pledges to build 'modern socialist country' World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X