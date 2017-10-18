Shopfront demolished‚ car smashes into train in Cape Town
Wednesday morning was full of woe for motorists and commuters in the southern suburbs of Cape Town.
Main Road through Wynberg was closed after a car and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision. The VW Polo then demolished four pillars holding up the canopy in front of a shop between Rockley and Langley roads.
City of Cape Town spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout said two women in the shop were slightly injured.
In another incident‚ a car and a train collided at a level crossing next to False Bay station. No one was hurt.
The level crossing‚ in Albertyn Road‚ Muizenberg‚ has been manually controlled since January‚ when a truck crashed into the crossing’s boom gate and brought down overhead wires‚ damaging the signalling system between False Bay and Kalk Bay.
