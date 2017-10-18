Shots fired at Cape Town Airport

One person has been injured in a shooting at Cape Town International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“There was an incident at 05:15am on Wednesday morning. Two vehicles involved at the drop off point. One person wounded. SAPS will be investigating‚” said Robbie Roberts‚ director of law enforcement in the City of Cape Town.

Roberts said the perpetrators fled the scene and are still at large.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting but the police will be looking at CCTV footage from the airport as part of their investigation‚ he said.

Cape Town Airport tweeted: “@capetownint gunshot incident took place. No road closures and all operations are ongoing. Updates will be provided.”