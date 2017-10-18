South Africa

Shots fired at Cape Town Airport

18 October 2017 - 06:36 By Petru Saal
Cape Town International Airport. File photo.
Cape Town International Airport. File photo.
Image: Foto24/Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images

One person has been injured in a shooting at Cape Town International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“There was an incident at 05:15am on Wednesday morning. Two vehicles involved at the drop off point. One person wounded. SAPS will be investigating‚” said Robbie Roberts‚ director of law enforcement in the City of Cape Town.

Roberts said the perpetrators fled the scene and are still at large.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting but the police will be looking at CCTV footage from the airport as part of their investigation‚ he said.

Cape Town Airport tweeted: “@capetownint gunshot incident took place. No road closures and all operations are ongoing. Updates will be provided.”

READ MORE:

Hawks arrest R300m hidden heroin suspect

A Belgian wanted in connection with one of South Africa's biggest drug busts has been arrested.
News
4 hours ago

More than R90m seized at SA airports since 2016

More than R90-million in cash has been seized from airports around the country since the beginning of 2016‚ according to the SA Revenue Service ...
News
2 days ago

Cops arrest six for airport 'follow-home' crimes

The police made a major breakthrough in what has been dubbed the "airport-following" robberies, committed in and around Johannesburg, arresting six ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Flood of sexual harassment claims seen boosting efforts to outlaw sextortion World
  2. Suspect arrested in connection with Ogies informal settlement shooting South Africa
  3. Western Cape has most pipes pumping waste into the sea Sci-Tech
  4. China's Xi pledges to build 'modern socialist country' World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X