Socialite and convicted murderer Rajiv Narandas has a sore throat – and went as far as going to the Durban High court to force prison authorities to hand over medication and throat lozenges.

This emerged nearly a month after his legal team secured a late night court order‚ on a weekend‚ to have an antibiotic and medicated lozenges delivered to the flamboyant killer‚ who is serving his sentence in Westville Prison.

But in court on Wednesday that order was set aside after lawyers acting for the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) punched holes in the legitimacy of the after-dark decree.

The court heard that Narandas' mother‚ Rosanne‚ had visited him in prison in September and found him to be “unwell”. When prison authorities refused to allow hand delivered medication from outside the fences‚ they tuned to court.