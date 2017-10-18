South Africa

Soweto security guard still behind bars before bail hearing

18 October 2017 - 12:09 By Tankiso Makhetha
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said another school security guard had been dismissed in Hammanskraal for a similar incident.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

The guard‚ who was stationed at the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto‚ appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrate’s Court today‚ where he faces three charges of rape and five of sexual harassment.

The matter was postponed until October 25 for further investigations and for an identity parade to be conducted.

State prosecutor Cheryl Slack said the state was in possession of 15 statements by learners.

"Of that 15‚ we have opened three counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault. We are aware that there is a number of 87 learners that is being quoted in the media‚ but we that is not what we have at the moment‚" Slack told the court.

She further said that learners from the school were between 5 and 12 years old.

Meanwhile‚ Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said another school security guard had been dismissed in Hammanskraal for a similar incident.

"I received a report that another patroller sexually assaulted a learner in Hammanskraal. The department has terminated his contract and he will be facing criminal charges‚" Lesufi said.

- SowetanLIVE

