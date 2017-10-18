One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of five people who were shot at the Steyn informal settlement in Ogies‚ Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

The victims were sprayed with bullets when the gang of gunmen opened fire on them in a shack last Thursday. A sixth person was injured and remains in hospital.

It was believed that the shooting spree was a revenge attack.

"The group came looking for a man they accused of having killed their brother. The victims denied having any knowledge of his whereabouts‚ at which point the assailants started shooting at them randomly and fled the scene‚" police said in a statement.

"The team of diligent officers‚ who have been working around the clock‚ hot on the heels of the suspects‚ received information on the whereabouts of three of the wanted suspects. When police pounced on the three‚ two of them‚ who were in the vicinity‚ managed to escape before police could arrest them."

The lone captured suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed gun.

It was unclear whether this was the same weapon that had been used to commit the crime.