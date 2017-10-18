South Africa

That’s two today: another school guard appears in court for rape

18 October 2017 - 15:06 By Bongani Nkosi
The schoolgirl and the accused initially denied the alleged rape happened. Teachers questioned both after the accused was allegedly caught red-handed raping the girl.
The schoolgirl and the accused initially denied the alleged rape happened. Teachers questioned both after the accused was allegedly caught red-handed raping the girl.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The school guard accused of raping a 17-year-old Mahube Valley Secondary School matric pupil has made a brief appearance at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate Maryke de la Rey told the accused he was facing a charge of rape. The 28-year-old man‚ who cannot be named at this stage because he was yet to plead‚ was appearing before court for the first time since his arrest.

He was hoping to make a formal bail application. De la Rey postponed the matter to Thursday for this.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed on Monday that the man had been arrested. Speaking at a press briefing‚ Lesufi decried increasing cases of rape implicating school guards.

Parallels have been drawn between this case and that of a guard at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto‚ who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault of several children. Though it has been widely reported that 87 children had come forward with allegations against the man‚ he has so far been charged with three counts of rape and five of sexual assault.

Thoko Zikhali‚ principal of Mahube Valley Secondary School‚ said the case against the guard was opened on Thursday last week‚ two weeks after the incident.

The schoolgirl and the accused initially denied the alleged rape happened. Teachers questioned both after the accused was allegedly caught red-handed raping the girl.

The alleged rape happened while the matrics of Mahube Valley Secondary School‚ located in Mamelodi‚ were attending their matric dance in Bronkhorstspruit.

This explains why the matter was being heard at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court.

A throng of ANC Women's League members filled the court's gallery today. They travelled from Mamelodi‚ about 35km from Bronkhorstspruit‚ by taxi.

- SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Soweto security guard still behind bars before bail hearing

A Soweto security guard accused of sexually assaulting up to 87 girls at a primary school in Orlando will have to wait another week before hearing if ...
News
5 hours ago

MEC reveals third Gauteng school sexual assault allegation in two weeks

As Gauteng education MEC Panyanza Lesufi was preparing to visit a Mamelodi school in Pretoria on Monday to attend to a second incident of alleged ...
Politics
2 days ago

Schools to be more guarded after sexual harassment scandal

The Gauteng Education Department is extending its investigation to other schools in Soweto after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced at a ...
News
2 days ago

Sexual harassment probe extended to other schools in Soweto

The Gauteng Education Department is extending its investigation to other schools in Soweto after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced at a ...
News
3 days ago

17-year-old pupil allegedly raped at school in Pretoria

The Gauteng Education Department is investigating an alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl by a guard at a school in Pretoria.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Competition Commission calls for submissions on car service workshops and ... Consumer Live
  2. ‘Why couldn’t we have learned from the 2007 incident?’: Life Esidimeni doctor South Africa
  3. Top sports administrator raped me‚ claims singer‚ ex-MP Jennifer Ferguson South Africa
  4. Cigarettes worth R18m confiscated‚ six arrested South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X