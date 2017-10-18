South Africa

WATCH | Daredevil rides a motorbike inside an office

18 October 2017 - 14:23 By TimesLIVE

Legendary daredevil Travis Pastrana, who regularly thrills crowds with his high-flying motorcycle tricks, took his skills into the workplace.

The professional motorsports competitor and stuntman is performing in South Africa for the first time with his Nitro Circus, a stunt-filled, flying motorcycle extravaganza.

Since 2010, the circus has traveled around the world, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents.

Now the global action sports phenomenon is coming to Joburg, Cape Town and Durban, where they'll be doing an all-new show filled with unbelievable world firsts and spectacular, death-defying aerial tricks.

WATCH | Nitro Circus Live's top 10 craziest tricks

• Travis Pastrana's 'Nitro Circus Live' is in Cape Town at the Cape Town Stadium on October 21; in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 25; and Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium on October 28. Book at Computicket or Bigconcerts.

Most read

  1. Competition Commission calls for submissions on car service workshops and ... Consumer Live
  2. ‘Why couldn’t we have learned from the 2007 incident?’: Life Esidimeni doctor South Africa
  3. Top sports administrator raped me‚ claims singer‚ ex-MP Jennifer Ferguson South Africa
  4. Cigarettes worth R18m confiscated‚ six arrested South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X