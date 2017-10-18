WATCH | Daredevil rides a motorbike inside an office

Legendary daredevil Travis Pastrana, who regularly thrills crowds with his high-flying motorcycle tricks, took his skills into the workplace.

The professional motorsports competitor and stuntman is performing in South Africa for the first time with his Nitro Circus, a stunt-filled, flying motorcycle extravaganza.

Since 2010, the circus has traveled around the world, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents.

Now the global action sports phenomenon is coming to Joburg, Cape Town and Durban, where they'll be doing an all-new show filled with unbelievable world firsts and spectacular, death-defying aerial tricks.

WATCH | Nitro Circus Live's top 10 craziest tricks