WATCH | Daredevil rides a motorbike inside an office
Legendary daredevil Travis Pastrana, who regularly thrills crowds with his high-flying motorcycle tricks, took his skills into the workplace.
The professional motorsports competitor and stuntman is performing in South Africa for the first time with his Nitro Circus, a stunt-filled, flying motorcycle extravaganza.
Since 2010, the circus has traveled around the world, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents.
Now the global action sports phenomenon is coming to Joburg, Cape Town and Durban, where they'll be doing an all-new show filled with unbelievable world firsts and spectacular, death-defying aerial tricks.
WATCH | Nitro Circus Live's top 10 craziest tricks
• Travis Pastrana's 'Nitro Circus Live' is in Cape Town at the Cape Town Stadium on October 21; in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 25; and Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium on October 28. Book at Computicket or Bigconcerts.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE