‘Why couldn’t we have learned from the 2007 incident?’: Life Esidimeni doctor

The Life Esidimeni tragedy had a terrible precursor when 16 children were moved from a Life Esidimeni home and died in a Soweto NGO in 2007.

Those who returned alive were severely dehydrated.

A sobbing manager‚ Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa‚ who had worked at Life Esidimeni facilities‚ recalled the ten-year-old incident as he testified at the arbitration hearings held to examine the Life Esidimeni tragedy in which at least 141 adult psychiatric patients died.

A distressed Dr Mkhatshwa said: "Why couldn’t we have learnt from 2007 incident? Did we choose to just ignore it totally?"

In his testimony he said: "I reminded [the Gauteng department of health] of that [incident] and wanted to be sure of no repeat of the same."

"I was assured the plan was fail-proof‚" he said.

He warned the Gauteng health department not to move 1 712 adult psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni facilities into unknown NGOs and hospitals. "For some people in Life Esidimeni [homes] the only family they knew was us."