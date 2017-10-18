Woman dies after her throat is slit in alleged domestic dispute at Ballito mall
18 October 2017 - 20:20
A woman died after her throat was allegedly slit during a domestic with her boyfriend outside a restaurant at the Ballito Junction Mall in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Allan Troskie‚ a reporter for North Coast Courier who posted a video on Facebook‚ bystanders saw the assailant and the victim going into the bathroom and heard her screaming.
“He cut her throat. She has not made it‚” Troskie said.
The woman worked for Turn n Tender restaurant.
A member of the public apprehended the suspect before he could flee and police arrested him.
Police were not immediately available for comment.
